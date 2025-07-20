Comparing OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF) and UDG Healthcare (OTCMKTS:UDHCF)

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF – Get Free Report) and UDG Healthcare (OTCMKTS:UDHCF – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares OMV Aktiengesellschaft and UDG Healthcare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OMV Aktiengesellschaft 4.25% 8.95% 4.50% UDG Healthcare N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UDG Healthcare has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OMV Aktiengesellschaft $43.86 billion 0.41 $1.68 billion $5.17 10.54 UDG Healthcare $1.28 billion 2.87 $92.83 million N/A N/A

OMV Aktiengesellschaft has higher revenue and earnings than UDG Healthcare.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for OMV Aktiengesellschaft and UDG Healthcare, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OMV Aktiengesellschaft 0 1 0 1 3.00 UDG Healthcare 0 0 0 0 0.00

Summary

OMV Aktiengesellschaft beats UDG Healthcare on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OMV Aktiengesellschaft

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an energy and chemicals company in Austria, Germany, Romania, Norway, Belgium, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates, the rest of Central and Eastern Europe, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chemicals & Materials, Fuels & Feedstock, and Energy. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the regions of Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the North Sea, and the Asia Pacific; and refining and marketing of fuels and feedstock, as well as supply, marketing, trading, and logistics of gas in Romania and Turkey. In addition, the company provides advanced and circular polyolefin solutions, and base chemicals, as well as engages in the recycling of plastics. It has refineries in Europe, Schwechat, and Burghausen; filling stations in eight European countries; and gas storage facilities in Austria and Germany, as well as a gas-fired power plant in Romania. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Vienna, Austria.

About UDG Healthcare

UDG Healthcare Plc engages in the supply and distribution of pharmaceutical and medical products. It operates through the following segments: Ashfield, Sharp, and Aquilant. The Ashfield segment provides commercialization services for the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry. The Sharp segment offers contract packaging and clinical trial packaging services. The Aquilant segment involves. outsourced sales, marketing, distribution, and engineering services to the medical and scientific sectors. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

