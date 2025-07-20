Compound Price Hits $54.02 on Major Exchanges (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 20th. One Compound token can now be bought for about $54.02 or 0.00045785 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Compound has traded 15.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Compound has a total market cap of $507.33 million and $76.65 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Compound alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00014871 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.47 or 0.00008871 BTC.

Zano (ZANO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00007653 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000044 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $89,677.02 or 0.75980939 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Compound

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,392,074 tokens. Compound’s official website is compoundlabs.xyz. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 9,392,059.40215507 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 52.71958074 USD and is up 2.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 583 active market(s) with $68,030,487.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compoundlabs.xyz/.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.