Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Holdings Lifted by Counterweight Ventures LLC

Counterweight Ventures LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,734 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for approximately 1.7% of Counterweight Ventures LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Counterweight Ventures LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMGN. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. First Pacific Financial increased its holdings in Amgen by 304.5% in the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 89 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 141 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Rachna Khosla sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.68, for a total transaction of $434,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 8,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,364,368.16. This trade represents a 15.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $294.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $158.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.17. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $253.30 and a 52-week high of $346.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $285.90 and its 200 day moving average is $289.35.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $4.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.72. Amgen had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 176.11%. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.96 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMGN. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $315.00 price objective (down from $319.00) on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $328.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, June 27th. Erste Group Bank lowered Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.82.

View Our Latest Report on AMGN

Amgen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.