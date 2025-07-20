Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Acquires 184,100 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,894,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184,100 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $29,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oarsman Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Friday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.71.

Insider Transactions at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

In other news, EVP Matthew Shields sold 6,206 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total transaction of $105,626.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 9,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,012.78. This represents a 38.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance

TEVA opened at $16.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a PE ratio of -13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.94. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a 12-month low of $12.47 and a 12-month high of $22.80.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 7.74% and a positive return on equity of 45.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

