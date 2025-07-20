WNY Asset Management LLC Buys 305 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

WNY Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,080,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,183,000 after buying an additional 136,586 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 714,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,284,000 after buying an additional 136,347 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 359,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,147,000 after buying an additional 115,183 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 236,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,251,000 after buying an additional 60,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 159,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,641,000 after buying an additional 48,278 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MGK opened at $374.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $354.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $336.47. The firm has a market cap of $28.00 billion, a PE ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $262.65 and a 1 year high of $376.26.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.