Morse Asset Management Inc Grows Stock Position in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT)

Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,287 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,914 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $2,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Vertiv by 4,120.0% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC increased its stake in Vertiv by 242.0% in the first quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its stake in Vertiv by 211.9% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vertiv in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vertiv by 37.5% in the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VRT opened at $129.18 on Friday. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $53.60 and a 52-week high of $155.84. The stock has a market cap of $49.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.10, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.07.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 56.01% and a net margin of 7.92%. Vertiv’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were given a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This is a boost from Vertiv’s previous dividend of $0.01. This represents a dividend yield of 0.14%. Vertiv’s payout ratio is 8.72%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VRT. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on Vertiv from $130.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Vertiv from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Vertiv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.76.

In other news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 43,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $5,059,801.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 9,551 shares in the company, valued at $1,106,292.33. The trade was a 82.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Karsten Winther sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total value of $518,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 18,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,777,837.51. This trade represents a 22.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

