Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Stock Price Down 1.7% After Insider Selling

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.7% during trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $48.50 and last traded at $49.16. Approximately 8,000,998 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 33,409,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.99.

Specifically, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 47,534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total transaction of $2,388,583.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 190,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,553,831.50. This trade represents a 20.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 2,792 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total value of $141,219.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 92,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,669,191.54. This trade represents a 2.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In other news, CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 11,581 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $552,413.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 54,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,579,806.80. This trade represents a 17.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HIMS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. TD Cowen downgraded Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a $30.00 price target on Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.83.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.92. The stock has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.02.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $586.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.21 million. Hims & Hers Health had a return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 9.24%. Hims & Hers Health’s quarterly revenue was up 110.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 247.5% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. 63.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.