FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Reduces Holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. cut its stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $299,980,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in SoFi Technologies by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,337,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,390,000 after acquiring an additional 8,898,879 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,678,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,139,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 583.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,686,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at SoFi Technologies

In other news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 66,847 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $1,039,470.85. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 724,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,263,191.55. This trade represents a 8.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Magdalena Yesil sold 87,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total value of $1,253,944.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 289,258 shares in the company, valued at $4,162,422.62. This represents a 23.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 274,095 shares of company stock worth $3,939,168 in the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SoFi Technologies Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of SOFI opened at $21.81 on Friday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $6.01 and a one year high of $22.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.91.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. SoFi Technologies had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 3.34%. The business had revenue of $763.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SOFI. Citizens Jmp downgraded SoFi Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Stephens started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.78.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

