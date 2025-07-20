WNY Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

WNY Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,327 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. World Investment Advisors increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 10,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors LLC now owns 11,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. KPP Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 96,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $42.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.66. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $35.51 and a 12 month high of $43.78. The company has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.87.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

