SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Shares of SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $93.96 and last traded at $92.98, with a volume of 370063 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $93.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on SEIC shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on SEI Investments from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (up previously from $84.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen raised SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on SEI Investments from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

SEI Investments Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.54. The company has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.92.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 27.77%. The business had revenue of $551.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SEI Investments Company will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Michael Peterson sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.27, for a total value of $4,213,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 13,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,137,645. This represents a 78.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Hicke sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total value of $1,750,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 171,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,276,233.60. This trade represents a 10.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 232,126 shares of company stock valued at $19,638,659 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SEI Investments

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in SEI Investments during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in SEI Investments by 60.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 532 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in SEI Investments by 156.1% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 543 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SEI Investments during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in SEI Investments by 252.1% during the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 507 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. 70.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

