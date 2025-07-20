North Forty Two & Co. Has $648,000 Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

North Forty Two & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,827 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. North Forty Two & Co.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

DVY stock opened at $135.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $115.94 and a twelve month high of $144.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $132.64 and a 200-day moving average of $131.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $1.2333 dividend. This represents a $4.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

