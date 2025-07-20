Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Boosts Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 102,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $6,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Sierra Ocean LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 226.3% in the first quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of MO opened at $58.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.84. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $47.57 and a one year high of $61.26. The stock has a market cap of $97.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 295.44% and a net margin of 43.09%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.03%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Altria Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Altria Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $60.00 price objective on Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Altria Group in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.75.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

