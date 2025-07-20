Heritage Media (OTCMKTS:OLVI) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Shares of Heritage Media Corp. (OTCMKTS:OLVI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.00 and last traded at $1.00, with a volume of 13454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.17.
Heritage Media Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $665.32 million, a P/E ratio of -10.50 and a beta of -1.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.56.
Heritage Media Company Profile
Heritage Media Corporation was formerly known as Lignin Industries Inc Heritage Media Corporation is based in Calgary, Canada.
