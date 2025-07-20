Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $53.58 and last traded at $53.36, with a volume of 375533 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.39.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.1%

The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.39 and its 200 day moving average is $50.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 299.5% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000.

About Fidelity High Dividend ETF

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

