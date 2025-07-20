Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Bought by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Montag A & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $22,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 197.4% during the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.3%

VIG opened at $206.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $201.26 and its 200-day moving average is $197.03. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $169.32 and a 52-week high of $208.11.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

