Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Stake Boosted by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 771,852 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up 0.6% of IFP Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $20,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHM. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 129.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 59,401,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,017,000 after buying an additional 33,472,238 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 196.5% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,714,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,110,000 after buying an additional 4,449,523 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 198.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,089,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,734,000 after buying an additional 4,046,898 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 244.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,592,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,827,000 after buying an additional 1,838,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 205.8% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,161,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,886,000 after buying an additional 1,454,475 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $28.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.21. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $22.41 and a 12-month high of $30.28.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

