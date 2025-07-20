IFP Advisors Inc Buys 41,414 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 78.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,472 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,414 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $18,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.8% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,413,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,198,000 after buying an additional 160,813 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Chancellor Financial Group WB LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $840,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $516,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.3%

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $206.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $93.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $201.26 and a 200-day moving average of $197.03. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $169.32 and a 1-year high of $208.11.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.