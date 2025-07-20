Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Purchased by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,397 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 46.2% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Smith Group Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.2% during the first quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 2,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 6,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. HSBC upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $405.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $476.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Stephens upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $475.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $334.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $441.40.

Trane Technologies Trading Down 0.6%

Trane Technologies stock opened at $447.29 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $298.15 and a one year high of $451.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $429.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $383.59. The company has a market capitalization of $99.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.21, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 36.10%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 31.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Trane Technologies news, insider Donald E. Simmons sold 3,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $1,356,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 3,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,340. This trade represents a 49.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.