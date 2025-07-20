OneAscent Financial Services LLC Raises Holdings in OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:OALC)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:OALC – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,149,278 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,013 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF comprises 4.0% of OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. OneAscent Financial Services LLC owned about 50.22% of OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF worth $61,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OALC. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,073,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,796,000 after purchasing an additional 36,659 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 69,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 17,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 87,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 11,911 shares in the last quarter.

OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF Price Performance

OALC stock opened at $32.76 on Friday. OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF has a 1 year low of $25.05 and a 1 year high of $33.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.96 million, a PE ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.48 and its 200-day moving average is $30.04.

About OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF

The OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF (OALC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US large-cap companies screened and selected for its value-based philosophy and fundamental evaluation. The fund seeks capital appreciation. OALC was launched on Nov 16, 2021 and is managed by Oneascent.

