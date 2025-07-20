Morse Asset Management Inc Sells 4,257 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Morse Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 33.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,533 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,257 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 25.0% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 319,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,626,000 after acquiring an additional 5,052 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 6.5% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,124 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 34.7% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 46,215 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,875,000 after acquiring an additional 11,905 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DHI. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on D.R. Horton from $173.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Bank of America decreased their target price on D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Softer demand and elevated incentives impacting outlook through H2 2025 Finally, Wall Street Zen raised D.R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.15.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.70, for a total transaction of $274,555.00. Following the sale, the director owned 2,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,046.10. The trade was a 49.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

D.R. Horton stock opened at $131.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 7.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $40.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.95. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.44 and a twelve month high of $199.85.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The construction company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.11). D.R. Horton had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.52 EPS. Research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 2nd. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.11%.

About D.R. Horton

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.