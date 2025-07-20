Denali Advisors LLC Sells 7,589 Shares of Brookfield Corporation (NYSE:BN)

Denali Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Brookfield Corporation (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 23.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,589 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at about $973,591,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,960,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,489,000 after buying an additional 1,930,218 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 59,020,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,390,786,000 after buying an additional 1,782,034 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,839,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,016,000 after buying an additional 1,652,935 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 20,354,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,912,000 after buying an additional 1,640,903 shares during the period. 61.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Stock Performance

NYSE BN opened at $67.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $110.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 240.36 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.34 and a 200-day moving average of $56.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Brookfield Corporation has a 1-year low of $42.21 and a 1-year high of $68.75.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Brookfield had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 4.20%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Corporation will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Brookfield in a research note on Monday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Brookfield from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Brookfield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Brookfield from $77.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.13.

Brookfield Profile

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

