Counterweight Ventures LLC Acquires 201 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Counterweight Ventures LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Technology ETF makes up about 1.3% of Counterweight Ventures LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Counterweight Ventures LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mosaic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 38,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,452,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 246.0% in the first quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock opened at $178.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.15. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $117.55 and a twelve month high of $179.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $166.13 and a 200-day moving average of $155.58.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

