The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Stock Holdings Trimmed by National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives

National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives lowered its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 51.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 54,000 shares during the quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives’ holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $13,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 700.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.50, for a total value of $549,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 255,086 shares in the company, valued at $70,021,107. The trade was a 0.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Avrohom J. Kess sold 23,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.93, for a total transaction of $6,419,275.62. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 48,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,254,650.91. The trade was a 32.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 163,869 shares of company stock worth $44,868,201 in the last 90 days. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Travelers Companies Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $265.77 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $203.21 and a 12-month high of $277.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $265.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $256.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.51.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $6.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $2.99. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $11.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 19.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on TRV shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $304.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Hsbc Global Res cut Travelers Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $264.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen raised Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $270.00 to $267.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $274.61.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

