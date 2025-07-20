Diversify Advisory Services LLC Has $601,000 Stock Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,701 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,235,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,104,658,000 after purchasing an additional 152,353 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,775,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,549,000 after acquiring an additional 136,349 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,343,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,908,000 after acquiring an additional 130,867 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,117,816,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,567,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,316,000 after acquiring an additional 429,953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on TT shares. Stephens upgraded Trane Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $475.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $476.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $363.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $445.00 to $502.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trane Technologies

In related news, insider Donald E. Simmons sold 3,571 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $1,356,980.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 3,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,340. This trade represents a 49.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

Trane Technologies stock opened at $447.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $99.75 billion, a PE ratio of 37.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.15. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $298.15 and a 12 month high of $451.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $429.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $383.59.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 36.10% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 31.28%.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

