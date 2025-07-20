Dahring Cusmano LLC Grows Holdings in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL)

Dahring Cusmano LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL – Free Report) by 240.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,565 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Core Balanced ETF comprises about 1.4% of Dahring Cusmano LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Dahring Cusmano LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF were worth $1,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Financial Perspectives Inc bought a new stake in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 4,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period.

Shares of CGBL opened at $33.67 on Friday. Capital Group Core Balanced ETF has a 12-month low of $28.22 and a 12-month high of $33.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.76 and its 200-day moving average is $31.80.

The Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (CGBL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that offers a balanced approach to total return and capital preservation. The fund employs an active asset allocation strategy to invest in equities, debts, money market instruments, and cash.

