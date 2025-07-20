Aspen Capital Management LLC Invests $25.98 Million in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Aspen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 617,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,982,000. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF comprises approximately 8.3% of Aspen Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFCF opened at $41.99 on Friday. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $40.56 and a 52-week high of $43.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.71.

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

