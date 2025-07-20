Morse Asset Management Inc Buys 28,645 Shares of Emergent Biosolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Morse Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 187,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,645 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Emergent Biosolutions were worth $911,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EBS. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in Emergent Biosolutions by 95.1% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 12,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 6,313 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Emergent Biosolutions by 22.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 375,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after buying an additional 68,748 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Emergent Biosolutions by 40.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 4,894 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP increased its position in Emergent Biosolutions by 21.6% during the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 1,141,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,548,000 after buying an additional 202,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Emergent Biosolutions during the first quarter worth approximately $144,000. Institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Emergent Biosolutions alerts:

Insider Activity at Emergent Biosolutions

In other news, Director Keith Katkin sold 7,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total value of $49,417.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 86,431 shares in the company, valued at $544,515.30. This trade represents a 8.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Emergent Biosolutions Stock Down 4.7%

Shares of EBS opened at $6.94 on Friday. Emergent Biosolutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.02 and a 52 week high of $15.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 6.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.57 and a 200-day moving average of $6.99.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $222.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.50 million. Emergent Biosolutions had a negative return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 13.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emergent Biosolutions Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emergent Biosolutions declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, March 31st that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to reacquire up to 19% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st.

Get Our Latest Analysis on EBS

Emergent Biosolutions Profile

(Free Report)

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, provides preparedness and response solutions for accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats in the United States. The company offers NARCAN Nasal Spray for the emergency treatment of known or suspected opioid overdose; Vaxchora vaccine for the prevention of cholera; Vivotif vaccine for oral administration for the prevention of typhoid fever; Anthrasil for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; CYFENDUS for post-exposure prophylaxis of disease following suspected or confirmed exposure to Bacillus anthracis; and Raxibacumab injection for the treatment and prophylaxis of inhalational anthrax.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emergent Biosolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent Biosolutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent Biosolutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.