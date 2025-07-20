Elyxium Wealth LLC Invests $342,000 in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM)

Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,376 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 3,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. DMC Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Trading Up 1.4%

NYSE:IBM opened at $286.04 on Friday. International Business Machines Corporation has a 12 month low of $181.81 and a 12 month high of $296.16. The stock has a market cap of $265.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.23, a P/E/G ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $276.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $254.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $14.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.41 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 37.43%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. Equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a $1.68 dividend. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 115.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IBM shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up previously from $170.00) on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. KGI Securities set a $242.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $237.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.19.

View Our Latest Report on IBM

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.