Calton & Associates Inc. Makes New $714,000 Investment in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 5,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Tradewinds LLC. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 10,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 16.6% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory now owns 7,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 5,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $134.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $131.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $112.05 and a 1 year high of $135.97.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

