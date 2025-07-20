Calton & Associates Inc. Makes New $1.01 Million Investment in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM)

Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 4,040 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 42.6% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on IBM. Wall Street Zen lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Wedbush increased their target price on International Business Machines from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Bank of America increased their target price on International Business Machines from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on International Business Machines from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.19.

International Business Machines Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of IBM opened at $286.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $265.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.23, a PEG ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.69. International Business Machines Corporation has a 52-week low of $181.81 and a 52-week high of $296.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $276.39 and its 200-day moving average is $254.26.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $14.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.41 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.43% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 115.66%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

