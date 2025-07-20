Copperwynd Financial LLC Takes $206,000 Position in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F)

Copperwynd Financial LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 20,502 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 289.1% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,533 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Andrew Frick sold 30,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 113,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,329. This trade represents a 20.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on F. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $9.40 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.30.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE F opened at $11.17 on Friday. Ford Motor Company has a twelve month low of $8.44 and a twelve month high of $14.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.12. The company has a market capitalization of $44.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $40.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.99 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

