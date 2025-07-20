South Dakota Investment Council Purchases New Shares in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 24,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,004,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 8,249.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,494,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476,135 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter worth about $229,316,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,338,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $413,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,186 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 22,211.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 423,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $701,950,000 after purchasing an additional 422,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter worth about $69,057,000. 23.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $64.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.40. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.92 and a 1 year high of $65.74. The company has a market capitalization of $108.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.25.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 9.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, September 1st will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is currently 17.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $45.50 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Barclays increased their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup increased their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $53.75 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $66.25 to $60.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.38.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

