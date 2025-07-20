Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Grows Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 41.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sempra Energy news, insider Diana L. Day sold 8,015 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total value of $595,193.90. Following the transaction, the insider owned 16,969 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,117.94. The trade was a 32.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sempra Energy Price Performance

Shares of SRE stock opened at $78.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.97. Sempra Energy has a 52-week low of $61.90 and a 52-week high of $95.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.63.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 22.15% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Sempra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were given a $0.645 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 56.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on SRE shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays set a $71.00 price target on Sempra Energy and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $93.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 target price (up from $87.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.75.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

