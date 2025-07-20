Jennison Associates LLC Cuts Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Jennison Associates LLC cut its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 28.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,051,889 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 423,298 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $30,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth $21,774,000. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth about $377,000. Unigestion Holding SA lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 93,364 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after acquiring an additional 16,993 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 402.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 39,393 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 31,553 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 369,451 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,123,000 after acquiring an additional 13,367 shares during the period. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KMI. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

In related news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total transaction of $508,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 771,652 shares in the company, valued at $21,806,885.52. The trade was a 2.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $27.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.68 and a 52-week high of $31.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.61.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st will be issued a $0.2925 dividend. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.90%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

