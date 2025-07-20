Morningstar Investment Services LLC Purchases New Holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Global Financial Private Client LLC increased its position in Casey’s General Stores by 325.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 40.0% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 160.0% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mike Spanos acquired 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $503.18 per share, for a total transaction of $100,636.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,791,320.80. The trade was a 5.95% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Katrina S. Lindsey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.07, for a total transaction of $1,012,140.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 4,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,346,140.52. This trade represents a 30.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,646 shares of company stock worth $22,136,614 over the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $468.00 to $542.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $460.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $490.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $465.25.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ CASY opened at $510.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.85 and a beta of 0.69. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $350.52 and a 52-week high of $526.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $483.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $443.69.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 9th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Casey’s General Stores Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 1st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. This is a positive change from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is currently 15.57%.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

