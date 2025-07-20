Critical Comparison: Indoor Harvest (OTCMKTS:INQD) versus Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Indoor Harvest (OTCMKTS:INQD – Get Free Report) and Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Indoor Harvest and Deere & Company, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Indoor Harvest 0 0 0 0 0.00 Deere & Company 0 12 8 1 2.48

Deere & Company has a consensus price target of $515.50, suggesting a potential upside of 3.11%. Given Deere & Company’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Deere & Company is more favorable than Indoor Harvest.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Indoor Harvest N/A N/A N/A Deere & Company 12.40% 24.39% 5.32%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares Indoor Harvest and Deere & Company’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Indoor Harvest has a beta of -2.05, meaning that its share price is 305% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Deere & Company has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Indoor Harvest and Deere & Company”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Indoor Harvest N/A N/A -$3.26 million N/A N/A Deere & Company $51.72 billion 2.62 $7.10 billion $20.67 24.19

Deere & Company has higher revenue and earnings than Indoor Harvest.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.6% of Deere & Company shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Indoor Harvest shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Deere & Company shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Deere & Company beats Indoor Harvest on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Indoor Harvest

Indoor Harvest Corp. focuses on operating an integrated consolidation platform for hemp, other hemp-related products, CBD, and other plant-based companies. Indoor Harvest Corp. was founded in 2011 and is based in Austin, Texas.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts. The Construction and Forestry segment offers machines and service parts used in construction, earthmoving, road building, material handling and timber harvesting. The Financial Services segment finances sales and leases by John Deere dealers of new and used agriculture and turf equipment and construction and forestry equipment. The company was founded by John Deere in 1837 and is headquartered in Moline, IL.

