North Forty Two & Co. Buys New Shares in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

North Forty Two & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,956,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,393,520,000 after acquiring an additional 298,003 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,274,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $635,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421,699 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,035,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $527,045,000 after purchasing an additional 235,504 shares during the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $455,550,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,911,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $341,574,000 after buying an additional 35,500 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TLT opened at $85.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.87. The stock has a market cap of $47.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $83.30 and a 1-year high of $101.64.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a $0.3283 dividend. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

