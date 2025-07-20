Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) versus Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Critical Review

Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY – Get Free Report) and Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) are both large-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Dividends

Alstom pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Norfolk Southern pays an annual dividend of $5.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Norfolk Southern pays out 36.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Alstom and Norfolk Southern’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alstom N/A N/A N/A Norfolk Southern 27.40% 19.65% 6.30%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alstom $19.85 billion 0.55 $160.07 million N/A N/A Norfolk Southern $12.12 billion 5.15 $2.62 billion $14.64 18.92

This table compares Alstom and Norfolk Southern”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Norfolk Southern has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Alstom.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Alstom shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.1% of Norfolk Southern shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Norfolk Southern shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Alstom and Norfolk Southern, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alstom 1 1 0 1 2.33 Norfolk Southern 0 10 11 0 2.52

Norfolk Southern has a consensus target price of $274.55, suggesting a potential downside of 0.88%. Given Norfolk Southern’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Norfolk Southern is more favorable than Alstom.

Risk & Volatility

Alstom has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Norfolk Southern has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Norfolk Southern beats Alstom on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alstom

Alstom SA provides solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, Central Asia, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions comprising people movers and monorails, light rails, metros, commuter trains, regional trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; asset optimization, cybersecurity, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling. It also provides APM, monorail, tram, metro, and main line systems; and tracklaying and track solutions, catenary free and ground feeding solutions, electrification solutions, and electromechanical equipment, as well as cybersecurity solutions. In addition, the company provides maintenance, modernization, overhaul, parts and repair, and support services. Further, it offers various components, including bogies, motors and generators, friction brakes, switchgears, gearboxes, traction and auxiliary converters, transformers, components propulsion, green traction solutions, interiors and train control and information systems, hydrogen and battery solutions, and dispen dampers. The company was founded in 1928 and is based in Saint-Ouen, France.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal. It also transports overseas freight through various Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports; and operates an intermodal network. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated approximately 19,100 route miles in 22 states and the District of Columbia. Norfolk Southern Corporation was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

