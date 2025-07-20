North Forty Two & Co. Buys New Shares in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

North Forty Two & Co. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

GDX opened at $51.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.77. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.42 and a fifty-two week high of $54.70.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

