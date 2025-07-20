Piper Sandler Lowers EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target to $136.00

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $138.00 to $136.00 in a report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the energy exploration company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 target price (up from $144.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Friday, June 13th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $140.00 to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $135.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.81.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on EOG

EOG Resources Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $117.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. EOG Resources has a 52 week low of $102.52 and a 52 week high of $138.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.76.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The energy exploration company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 17th. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 36.18%.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 3,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $472,737.15. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 45,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,472,671.35. This represents a 7.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of EOG Resources

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 248,399 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,449,000 after acquiring an additional 89,521 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $492,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in EOG Resources by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,172 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in EOG Resources by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 280,523 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $34,387,000 after buying an additional 9,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arvest Investments Inc. grew its position in EOG Resources by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. now owns 13,425 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EOG Resources

(Get Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.