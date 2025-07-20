Mid Cap Stocks To Research – July 19th

QuantumScape, MP Materials, and Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares are the three Mid Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Mid-cap stocks are shares of companies whose market capitalization generally falls between roughly $2 billion and $10 billion. They tend to offer a blend of growth potential higher than large-caps while being less volatile than small-caps. As a result, mid-caps often appeal to investors seeking a balance of moderate risk and above-average returns. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Mid Cap stocks within the last several days.

QuantumScape (QS)

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Shares of NYSE:QS traded up $1.03 on Friday, reaching $14.63. The company had a trading volume of 148,128,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,940,246. QuantumScape has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $15.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.08 and a beta of 4.42. The company has a quick ratio of 16.66, a current ratio of 16.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

MP Materials (MP)

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Shares of NYSE:MP traded up $2.84 on Friday, reaching $63.10. The company had a trading volume of 28,945,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,035,204. MP Materials has a twelve month low of $10.02 and a twelve month high of $64.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.08 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL)

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLL traded up $0.73 on Friday, reaching $12.40. The company had a trading volume of 141,576,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,089,086. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a twelve month low of $6.29 and a twelve month high of $41.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.55 and a beta of -5.14.

