Wedbush Raises Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target to $42.00

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Wedbush from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Pinterest’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

PINS has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.19.

Pinterest Price Performance

PINS stock opened at $37.24 on Thursday. Pinterest has a one year low of $23.68 and a one year high of $42.02. The stock has a market cap of $25.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.38.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). Pinterest had a net margin of 50.41% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $854.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.49 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Pinterest’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Pinterest will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Benjamin Silbermann sold 408,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total value of $13,540,289.12. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,045.84. This trade represents a 98.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 1,381,678 shares of company stock valued at $46,988,343 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pinterest

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 73.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 89,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,760,000 after buying an additional 37,829 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the first quarter valued at $235,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the first quarter valued at $261,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Pinterest by 21.1% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 112,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 19,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

