NuCypher (NU) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.63 Thousand

NuCypher (NU) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 20th. One NuCypher token can now be purchased for $0.0619 or 0.00000052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, NuCypher has traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. NuCypher has a total market capitalization of $85.49 million and approximately $1.63 thousand worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

NuCypher Profile

NuCypher’s launch date was October 15th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,380,688,920 tokens. NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @nucypher and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NuCypher is nucypher.com. The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for NuCypher is blog.nucypher.com.

NuCypher Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data.”

