CoinLoan (CLT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $0.44

CoinLoan (CLT) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 20th. One CoinLoan token can currently be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00000279 BTC on major exchanges. CoinLoan has a market capitalization of $641.46 thousand and approximately $0.44 worth of CoinLoan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CoinLoan has traded 0% higher against the US dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CoinLoan Token Profile

CoinLoan’s launch date was August 19th, 2017. CoinLoan’s total supply is 22,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,950,000 tokens. CoinLoan’s official message board is blog.coinloan.io. The official website for CoinLoan is coinloan.io. The Reddit community for CoinLoan is https://reddit.com/r/coinloan and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CoinLoan’s official Twitter account is @coin_loan and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CoinLoan Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinLoan is a crypto lending platform that allows borrowing crypto-backed loans and earning interest on different crypto assets.”

