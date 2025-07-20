USDD (USDD) Price Hits $1.00

USDD (USDD) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 20th. USDD has a total market cap of $27.37 million and approximately $18.40 million worth of USDD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDD token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00000848 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, USDD has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117,992.01 or 1.00010098 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $117,671.85 or 0.99839190 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

USDD Profile

USDD’s genesis date was May 4th, 2022. USDD’s total supply is 539,790,630 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,349,757 tokens. USDD’s official website is usdd.io. USDD’s official Twitter account is @usddio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling USDD

According to CryptoCompare, “USDD is a fully decentralized algorithmic stablecoin. USDD protocol runs on the TRON network. TRON is a decentralized network where the external market decides token prices.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

