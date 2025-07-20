Astherus USDF (USDF) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $99.12 Million

Astherus USDF (USDF) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 20th. Over the last week, Astherus USDF has traded up 0% against the US dollar. Astherus USDF has a total market capitalization of $99.12 million and approximately $23.98 thousand worth of Astherus USDF was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Astherus USDF token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00000847 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117,992.01 or 1.00010098 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117,671.85 or 0.99839190 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Astherus USDF Token Profile

Astherus USDF’s launch date was April 30th, 2024. Astherus USDF’s total supply is 52,974,847 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,200,000 tokens. The official website for Astherus USDF is www.asterdex.com/en/usdf. Astherus USDF’s official Twitter account is @aster_dex.

Astherus USDF Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aster USDF (USDF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Aster USDF has a current supply of 52,974,708.6707511. The last known price of Aster USDF is 0.99947543 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $8,771.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.asterdex.com/en/usdf.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Astherus USDF directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Astherus USDF should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Astherus USDF using one of the exchanges listed above.

