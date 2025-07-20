SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS) Shares Sold by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 65.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,879 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BILS. Novem Group increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Novem Group now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 10,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. May Barnhard Investments LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. May Barnhard Investments LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Price Performance

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF stock opened at $99.31 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.26 and a 200-day moving average of $99.29. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52-week low of $98.99 and a 52-week high of $99.60.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

