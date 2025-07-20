J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $14.69 Million Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 56.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 323,773 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,284 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $14,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VZ. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 7,488 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $192,000. WNY Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 188,972 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $8,572,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 130,355 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 15,320 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. 62.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Verizon Communications stock opened at $40.77 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.59 and a 52 week high of $47.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $171.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.37.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The firm had revenue of $33.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.31 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.65%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 64.52%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total transaction of $396,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 10,008 shares in the company, valued at $441,352.80. This trade represents a 47.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,500 shares of company stock worth $938,400. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VZ. Evercore ISI upgraded Verizon Communications from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Arete Research upgraded Verizon Communications to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

About Verizon Communications

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Articles

