J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $13,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VXF. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 26,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,965,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,072,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $171,000.

Shares of VXF opened at $198.49 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1-year low of $146.68 and a 1-year high of $207.77. The stock has a market cap of $23.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $189.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.39.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

