Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Purchased by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 27.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,902 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 10,194 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $7,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BKM Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 36.3% in the first quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,702 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 76,549 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,817,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 53,421 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,948,000 after buying an additional 5,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 5,204 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on AVGO. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $255.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.08.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 56,310 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.75, for a total value of $14,176,042.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 361,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,117,639.75. This trade represents a 13.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 10,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.88, for a total value of $2,528,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 789,784 shares in the company, valued at $199,720,577.92. This represents a 1.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 830,516 shares of company stock worth $217,224,641 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $283.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $254.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.25. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.50 and a 52 week high of $288.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 trillion, a PE ratio of 106.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.12.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The firm had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.96 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.39%.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, April 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

